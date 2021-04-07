I-49 SB closed between Flying J and Route V Diamond exit; Detour on Bus. Loop 49, I-44 and MO-59 while concrete replaced

by: Shannon Becker

Posted: / Updated:

NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — I-49 southbound CLOSED to traffic this week as concrete replacement began between I-44 and Route FF (32nd Street) in Joplin. That’s roughly between 38 mm and 35 mm.

It will take 1/2 month in each direction, so considering weather a little over a month.

  • AT A GLANCE … ROADWAY CLOSURE
  • All southbound I-49 from
  • Flying J / 38 mile marker to
  • Route V / 35 mile marker

They are replacing 1.4 miles of concrete pavement beginning in all southbound lanes. Both SB lanes will be closed 24 hours a day. Then they will move to the northbound lanes along the same section.

This project replaces the oldest sections of roadway originally laid in 1994 as I-49 was being formed south of Joplin in Newton County.

