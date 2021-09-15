I-49 northbound closes at US-60, tractor trailer loaded with lemons and broccoli burns

NEOSHO, Mo. — Around 1:30 p.m. reports of a vehicle fire along I-49 north, near exit 27, Love’s in Neosho.

The fire closed both northbound lanes.

Traffic quickly backed up to the US-60 exit and is being diverted off the I-49 northbound lanes.

Southbound traffic continues as normal.

Reports are the driver was out of the vehicle safely. It’s a tractor trailer loaded with fresh lemons and broccoli.

