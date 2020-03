CARTHAGE, Mo. — Jasper County dispatch center around 7:15 PM received reports of a semi tractor trailer crash in the northbound lanes of I-49 near 61 MM. Carthage Fire Department and Mercy EMS were alerted.

The semi has taken out guardrails on both sides of the roadway.

The northbound lanes are affected. at 8:40 PM thry were able to drag the truck and open up the passing lane.

The semi is reported to be hauling 29,000 lbs in a refrigerated trailer.

Shannon Becker will be live from the scene.