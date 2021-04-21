I-49 North detour at Gateway is not only alternate into Joplin; US-60 to MO-59 to FF

Joplin News First

by: Shannon Becker

Posted: / Updated:

NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — I-49 northbound concrete replacement project has been underway just a few days however crashes have increased due to traffic along Gateway Drive.

See the MoDOT alternate routes to avoid heavy traffic areas (scroll below).

In the two vehicle crash Wednesday at 11:00 AM at Southern Hills Drive and Gateway where two vehicles collided one person was transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries. It involved a pickup and a passenger vehicle. As the Missouri State Highway Patrol update details we will post them here on our news tab at four states home page. Click here to save it as a link on your phone or digital device.

NOTE: It is not known if these vehicles involved were using Gateway as part of the detour. Additionally this was not a head on crash as first posted in our initial live post. It has since been corrected.

THE PROJECT IS EXPECTED TO LAST AT MOST 16 DAYS INCLUDING WEATHER DELAYS.

