I-49 near Tipton Ford, pickup overturned in median and car down embankment crashed into tree line

NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — Saturday morning just after 10 a.m. Newton County Central Dispatch were alerted to reports of a crash along I-49 south, near 35 mile marker. The incident was located one mile north of the Tipton Ford exit.

Redings Mill Fire District, Newton County Sheriff’s Deputies, Newton County Ambulance responded emergency. Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified.

A pickup overturned and was resting on its wheels in the median. While a passenger vehicle had gone off road to the tree line below slamming into trees.

It’s not known if the vehicles collided, or one veered away from another and crashed separately.

Drivers of both vehicles were rushed to area hospitals. Their condition is unknown at this time.

It was not raining at the time and the roadway was dry. However it did begin raining steady as the crash was being cleared. We anticipate more information from Missouri State Highway Patrol later Saturday.

