I-49 NB lanes open from Gateway to I-44, concrete replacement complete

Joplin News First

by: Shannon Becker

Posted: / Updated:

NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — Reopens to northbound traffic. It has been closed since April 19. This project finished ahead of time. It was expected to take 16 days.

(APRIL 19, 2021) NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — I-49 northbound is CLOSED to traffic as concrete replacement began between I-44/Route FF (32nd Street) in Joplin with the closure extending into Newton County to Tipton Ford at Gateway Drive. That’s roughly between 38 mm and 33 mm.

It’s estimated to take 16 days. MoDOT already completed the southbound side. See the map detours by scrolling below.

FOLLOW OUR INSTAGRAM, SEE NEWS AS YOU SURF.

They are replacing 1.4 miles of concrete pavement beginning in all notthbound lanes. Both NB lanes will be closed 24 hours a day.

This project replaces the oldest sections of roadway originally laid in 1994 as I-49 was being formed south of Joplin in Newton County.

September the Missouri to Arkansas Connector is scheduled to finish at the state line with the final five miles of I-49 completed.

McDonald County Travel Just Got Easier, Route 90 Bridge Completed; I-49 Connector, 5 Miles Mo-Ark Border

FOLLOW OUR SOCIALS, SEE NEWS AS YOU SURF

SUPER TRACTOR TRAILER DUMP TRUCK CATCHES HIGH WIRES — JEFFERSON COUNTY, Kan. — Friday morning Kansas Highway Patrol say the roadway shut down for investigation as the charred remains of the truck occupied the construction zone where resurfacing is taking place along a stretch of K4 in Jefferson County. Image used with permission from a source. Named withheld at their request. Click @joplinnewsfirst then our bio link for the story on our news tab at FSHP. SUPER TRACTOR TRAILER DUMP TRUCK CATCHES HIGH WIRES — JEFFERSON COUNTY, Kan. — Friday morning Kansas Highway Patrol say the roadway shut down for investigation as the charred remains of the truck occupied the construction zone where resurfacing is taking place along a stretch of K4 in Jefferson County. Image used with permission from a source. Named withheld at their request. Click @joplinnewsfirst then our bio link for the story on our news tab at FSHP. May 22, 2021 will mark ten years since the Joplin EF-5 Tornado. This event produced one of the most significant tornadoes in United States history. For more information on the May 22, 2011 Joplin Tornado, check out the newly created StoryMap webpage. Link through our news tab on Four States Home Page. Click @joplinnewsfirst then our bio link. NO POWER MEANS NO TRAFFIC SIGNAL AT 20TH AND INDIANA FRIDAY MORNING — JOPLIN, Mo. — Shortly after 8:00 AM a non-injury crash occurred as 1,200+ have no power the traffic signal sits dark. No update as of 8:45 AM on the power situation from Liberty Utilities Central. FLASHING FLOODING WEDNESDAY AT EAGLE ROCK, ROARING RIVER STATE PARK — CASSVILLE, Mo. — Significant damage at the park from the flash flooding and many want to volunteer. Here are details from the park posted to their FB page. Refer to their page for the latest updates. “Folks looking to volunteer for clean up! Please contact the park office. please come with work gloves, and water proof boots. If you have a rake or pitch fork, great. Otherwise, we can outfit you with the tools you need. 417-847-2539. DUMP TRUCK AND PICKUP VEER OFF-ROAD TOGETHER IN CRASH >> BIT.ly/3eDBRf5 Click📲 @joplinnewsfirst then our bio link for article on our news tab at #FSHP #fourstateshomepage JOPLIN, Mo. — Wednesday evening about 8:00 PM Joplin Police Department Emergency Communications Center were alerted to an Armed Robbery at Kum & Go, 5002 South Main, Joplin, Missouri. JOPLIN, Mo. — Wednesday evening about 8:00 PM Joplin Police Department Emergency Communications Center were alerted to an Armed Robbery at Kum & Go, 5002 South Main, Joplin, Missouri.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Weather Drawing Submission

Joplin News First