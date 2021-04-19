I-49 NB lanes close for concrete pavement replacement in Newton County; Plan for detours and additional traffic for up to 16 days

NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — I-49 northbound is CLOSED to traffic as concrete replacement began between I-44/Route FF (32nd Street) in Joplin with the closure extending into Newton County to Tipton Ford at Gateway Drive. That’s roughly between 38 mm and 33 mm.

It’s estimated to take 16 days. MoDOT already completed the southbound side. See the map detours by scrolling below.

They are replacing 1.4 miles of concrete pavement beginning in all notthbound lanes. Both NB lanes will be closed 24 hours a day.

This project replaces the oldest sections of roadway originally laid in 1994 as I-49 was being formed south of Joplin in Newton County.

September the Missouri to Arkansas Connector is scheduled to finish at the state line with the final five miles of I-49 completed.

FOLLOW OUR SOCIALS, SEE NEWS AS YOU SURF