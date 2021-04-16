I-44 westbound crash halts traffic, just west of Rangeline exit

JOPLIN, Mo. — Traffic has completely come to a halt in a crash in steady rain at 5:40 PM Friday. The crash is located just west of the Rangeline exit in the westbound lanes.

5:40 PM crash halts both westbound lanes.

6:05 PM one lane westbound open.

TRAFFIC SITUATION AT 5:45 PM FRIDAY

Avoid the area due to congestion and emergency vehicles along the roadway.

Unknown the extent of injuries and how many who will seek medical treatment. One adult male has been transported with non-life threatening injuries.

Developing story we will update here with more information as it becomes available.