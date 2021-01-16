I-44 WB Semi and Semi crash; Semi Cab Ripped from Chassis

UPDATE: One lane opened at 2:09 PM with assistance from MoDOT Emergency Response. Periodic closures as both semis will be removed. One is hauling a milk product and the trailer is breached.

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Mo. — Shortly before 1:30 PM reports of a semi crash near MO-97 in Lawrence County along I-44 westbound. One semi struck a parked semi.

Missouri State Highway Patrol report that both lanes westbound are closed near 38 MM.

Courtesy Brandon Black.

Courtesy Brandon Black.





Drivers were out of vehicles when authorities arrived. Extent of injuries are unknown but not thought to be life threatening.

