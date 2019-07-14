I-44 Slow Down Coming Into Joplin. Locals? Choose Alt Route Till November

First weekend I-44 East and I-44 West at 6 MM merge to one lane

(64804) — Saturday this crash occurred just before noon eastbound I-44 involving a semi and this overturned pickup. Driver received minor injuries.

Mile marker 3.8 is near the merge point of the NEW I-44 east work zone. This one is going eastbound. Taking the two eastbound lanes to one lane over Shoal Creek. Expect delays until November. So if you are a local? Choose an alternate route.

Traffic Delays Expected on I-44 at Shoal Creek (MM 6) in Joplin. Drivers using I-44 in Joplin can expect delays and lane closings when a project to rehabilitate both bridges over Shoal Creek near Mile Marker 6. SOURCE MoDOT

Once the both lanes of the westbound bridge are completed, contractor crews will move to the eastbound bridge, likely sometime in mid- to late July

Motorists can expect significant traffic delays and a reduced speed limit of 60 mph through the work zone

Drivers are urged to seek alternate routes to avoid the construction and possible traffic delays

Contract completion date: Dec. 15, 2019

Description: The MoDOT Traveler Information app shows current work zones, incidents, and weather-related road conditions on state-maintained routes in Missouri. Issues that may have an impact on travel are loaded automatically every 5 minutes.

