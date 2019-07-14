I-44 Slow Down Coming Into Joplin. Locals? Choose Alt Route Till November

(64804) — Saturday this crash occurred just before noon eastbound I-44 involving a semi and this overturned pickup. Driver received minor injuries.
Mile marker 3.8 is near the merge point of the NEW I-44 east work zone. This one is going eastbound. Taking the two eastbound lanes to one lane over Shoal Creek. Expect delays until November. So if you are a local? Choose an alternate route.
Traffic Delays Expected on I-44 at Shoal Creek (MM 6) in Joplin. Drivers using I-44 in Joplin can expect delays and lane closings when a project to rehabilitate both bridges over Shoal Creek near Mile Marker 6. SOURCE MoDOT
- Once the both lanes of the westbound bridge are completed, contractor crews will move to the eastbound bridge, likely sometime in mid- to late July
- Motorists can expect significant traffic delays and a reduced speed limit of 60 mph through the work zone
- Drivers are urged to seek alternate routes to avoid the construction and possible traffic delays
- Contract completion date: Dec. 15, 2019
MoDOT Travelers APP
Description: The MoDOT Traveler Information app shows current work zones, incidents, and weather-related road conditions on state-maintained routes in Missouri. Issues that may have an impact on travel are loaded automatically every 5 minutes.
CLICK to download from APP STORE for iOS