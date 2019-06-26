I-44 rollover crash Tues night, reminder of big rig blind spots

Joplin Police tell #JoplinNewsFirst this rollover occurred as a semi changed lanes and clipped it

Tuesday night, approximately 10:20 PM, Joplin Police were dispatched to a rollover crash along I-44 eastbound, just east of the Connecticut Ave Bridge.

View atop the Conn. Ave Bridge

Sgt Bowin of the Joplin Police Department tells Joplin News First, “when we arrived he was out of the vehicle and walking around. He was injured, and transported to the hospital, but no life-threatening injuries.”

There was another vehicle involved that was stopped further east. It was a semi tractor trailer. The crash had occurred as the semi was switching lanes and the suburban was caught in a blind spot.

MoDOT Emergency Response directed traffic as the crash was cleared. MODOT also have some timeless tips for all of us to remember about semi truck safety. Not that they completely apply to what authorities believe occurred.

MODOT BIG TRUCK / CMV CAMPAIGN TIPS

Wearing your safety belt – when utilized correctly, it can reduce the risk of moderate-to-critical or fatal injuries by 50 percent.

Don’t cut off large trucks. Make sure you can see the top of the truck or bus in your rear view mirror before moving back into your original lane.

Watch your following distance. Keep a safety cushion around trucks. Can you see the truck’s side mirrors? If not, the driver cannot see you.

Stay out of a truck’s blind spots or “No Zone”. Big rigs have large blind spots on either side and up to 200 feet behind a vehicle. Pass only on the left side.

WHAT ARE BLIND SPOTS/NO ZONES?

According to MODOT, “No Zones are danger areas around trucks and buses where crashes are more likely to occur.” In essence you and your vehicle ‘disappear’ from the truckers view. They can’t see you at all. “Don’t ‘hang out’ on either side of trucks or buses! They have big blind spots on both sides.” For more reading CLICK HERE to visit the MODOT website. Stay safe this summer 🙂 and arrive alive.