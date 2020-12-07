I-44 EB approaching Carthage slow down from semi crash

See live camera images from all over the region on the MODOT TRAVELERS APP cameras, like this crash at 18MM EB

FIDELITY, Mo. — Minutes after 2:00 PM Jasper County Communications began receiving alerts regarding an I-44 traffic crash in the eastbound lanes approaching Carthage at 18 MM.

Carthage Fire Department, Jasper County Sheriff’s Deputies, and Mercy EMS responded. Missouri State Highway Patrol and MODOT Emergency Response were notified.

TRAFFIC IN DEEP READ SHOWS NOT MOVNING OR VERY SLOW (GOOGLE MAPS)

More information as it becomes available. Shannon Becker will be at the scene.

Traffic is backed up about 3 miles as of the initial posting of this story.