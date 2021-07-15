I-44 east rollover crash; Witnesses say a large metal ramp was covering both lanes; Reminder to secure your load

JOPLIN, Mo. — Just before 5:30 p.m. Thursday reports of a rollover crash on I-44 east at 9.4 mile marker.

Joplin Fire Department, Joplin Police Department and Newton County Ambulance responded.

Driver was a 64-year-old female. She was trapped inside the pickup suspended for a short time until firefighters arrived. Extent of Injuries are unknown but not thought to be life threatening.

The crash is off the roadway, however traffic is backed up for at least a mile and a half at the initial printing of this article. Avoid I 44 E. near Rangeline if possible.

The cause of the crash is unknown. However numerous witnesses in social media comments state congruently there was a large metal ramp blocking both lanes of traffic. The pickup swerved to avoid hitting it.

Reminder to secure your loads. You could be held financially liable for damages. Past articles we have covered show you can be criminally prosecuted, or civil proceedings brought against you for causing a wreck or death.

