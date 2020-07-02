I-44 east rollover slows traffic Thursday approaching Carthage

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. (rural Duenweg) — About 3:45 PM Thursday Jasper County Emergency 911 received reports of a rollover crash along eastbound I-44, which alerted the Duenweg Fire Department.

Initial reports stated somewhere between mile marker 15 and 18 which is a large span, we believe it ended up near 16.4 MM.

The crash was at or near the edge of the jurisdiction line of Carthage Fire Department and Duenweg Fire Department. Mercy Ambulance Carthage responded to the scene.

Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to the crash and Jasper County Sheriff’s Deputies helped to assist with traffic control that initially backed up at least two miles.

According to witnesses the SUV left the roadway and was “on its side near a fence off the road, but someone was out of the car.”

Photo from our Joplin News First friend Lori. MSHP trooper seen leaning into the vehicle.

A severe thunderstorm alert was issued for SW Jasper County at 4:15 PM and N Newton County expecting 60 MPH winds.

Remember use caution in the rain during extreme hot temperatures as rain begins to fall the hot oils and grease rise to the top of the road surface and they can make the road very slick.

Mercy Ambulance transported the driver to Mercy Joplin with unknown injuries.

M&M Wrecker were summoned to tow the SUV.

We will have more information as it is released by the Missouri State Highway Patrol who processes the crash scene. We will update that information here, on our news tab of FSHP.

