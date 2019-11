LOMA LINDA, Mo. -- Early Sunday morning fire ravages the once-stunning Sandstone Gardens. Redings Mill Fire Chief Steve Coats states in a media release the building was a total loss. "Due to the extent of the damage the Missouri Division of Fire Safety was contacted for the investigation."

Anonymous submitted drone video gives us an exclusive look at the devastation. NOTE: Experts tell us this was a legal flight within parameters of newly updated FAA guidelines.