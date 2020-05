UPDATE: EASTBOUND I-44 resumed normal traffic approximately 3:30 PM

JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin Fire Department and Newton County Ambulance were dispatched to a serious traffic crash just before 2:00 PM Sunday.

Developing information currently however we believe it’s a single vehicle rollover.

I-44 East is diverting off at South Main.

I-44 West remains open.

More information as it becomes available. This is in the city of Joplin.