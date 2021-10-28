I-44 and Main Street, avoid the area, falling concrete closes some roadways, detours traffic

***UPDATE*** Traffic on Main Street is now open for both north and southbound traffic. I-44 has the inside lane open for westbound traffic.

JOPLIN, Mo. – The early morning hours of Thursday reports of chunks of concrete falling from beneath the westbound bridge span of I-44 falling onto South Main Street has closed some roadways at that interchange delaying traffic making travel through that area difficult.

Please avoid the area of I-44 and Main Street. Due to the bridge being damaged, westbound traffic is being forced to exit at Main St.

Southbound traffic on Main St is also closed.

Traveling to Mercy Hospital, must use: Glendale, 44th Street 50th Street



This area will remain closed until the bridge can be inspected by MODOT.

