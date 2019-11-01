Hwy 60 crash involving propane truck, sends three to hospital Friday

NEWTON Co. — Shortly before 2:00 PM Friday, Monett Fire and Rescue responded to reports of a large SUV crashing with a propane truck.

Missouri State Highway Patrol tell us that it was a rear ender and the SUV involved was heavily damaged. Three people were transported to area hospitals including a child.

The propane truck was driven from the scene with minor damage, the driver was uninjured. The tank was not affected. There was never a threat of a leak or hazmat situation.

The extensive damage to the SUV was due to the crash occurring at highway speeds, normally rated 45 mph and higher.

More information as it becomes available from MSHP. We always post our. Stories and updates under our Joplin News First tab at FourStatesHomePage.