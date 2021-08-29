Local agencies trained in disaster response now on standby in Louisiana as Ida moves: Seneca Tribe, Quapaw Tribe, GRDA, Craig County, Mayes County…

JOPLIN, Mo. — As Hurricane Ida hits land the past few days many regional Emergency Management Agencies have traveled south and are in place poised to respond immediately.

GRDA (Grand River Dam Authority) is lending a hand in Louisiana as part of a nationwide American Public Power Association (APPA) mutual aid effort. They are in place currently in Lafayette, Louisiana and will repair power lines should the storms cause damage. They are about 600 miles away.



MAYES COUNTY COUNTY EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT.

Sunday afternoon Mayes County updated the public, “We have some of our team that are law enforcement officers, in order for them to operate in Louisiana to their full abilities they had to get sworn in…this group is officers from GRDA, Seneca Tribe, Quapaw tribe, OK Task Force 1.” (OKC,Tulsa)

Grand River Dam Authority and Mayes County Emergency Management rolled out Saturday in convoys. Ok Task Force 1 was headed to Port Allen, Louisiana, in the Baton Rouge area.

Washington County Emergency Management team members have set up operations in Lafayette LA to help manage and coordinate… Posted by Washington County Emergency Management on Sunday, August 29, 2021

NOAA PLANE FINDS IDA STRONGER…… EXTREMELY DANGEROUS CATEGORY 4 HURRICANE IDA EXPECTED TO MAKE LANDFALL IN SOUTHEASTERN LOUISIANA LATER TODAY…Reports from a NOAA Hurricane Hunter aircraft indicate that maximum sustained winds have increased to near 150 mph (240 km/h) with higher gusts. The latest minimum central pressure estimated from reconnaissance aircraft data is 935 mb (27.61 in). An elevated NOAA C-MAN station at Pilot’s Station East near Southwest Pass, Louisiana, recently reported a sustained wind of 82 mph (131 km/h) and a gust to 107 mph (172 km/h). Another NOAA elevated C-MAN station at Southwest Pass recently reported a sustained wind of 77 mph (124 km/h) and a wind gust of 93 mph (150 km/h).

