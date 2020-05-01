Hummer rolls over in crash with Prius

JOPLIN, Mo. — Thursday morning just before 11:30 AM Joplin Fire Department, METS Ambulance and Joplin Police were dispatched to a two vehicle crash where reportedly one had rolled over at the intersection of 1st and Wall Ave.

Upon arrival emergency services observed a Hummer H3 on it’s top and a Toyota Prius to the north of the intersection.

One person, a passenger in one vehicle, was transported with non life-threatening injuries to an area hospital.

#JLNews ACTUAL RADIO AUDIO

Joplin News First actual radio audio is from our P25 Digital Trunking Scanner. You can pick up Emergency Services (Ambulance) and Fire department calls over the airwaves as part of public airwaves in Joplin, Mo

You cannot pick up Joplin Police, their system (also Webb City Police) is encrypted, protected communication from the public. And understandably so in this 2020 world of ‘over communication’ and social media. Today’s world is not the 1970’s CB-Radio that our grandparents used to hear.

Public access laws, such as the Federal Freedom of Information Act and its equivalent in most states, almost always allow police to withhold information while investigations unfold. The reason for this, at least ostensibly, is that disclosing information about ongoing cases could compromise what police are doing. People are investigated all the time without being charged, for example. If every lead in every case was made public, the possibilities for slander and libel would grow exponentially. from the VERGE article: Why are police scanners open to the public? Encryption is an option, and some police departments are doing it

That’s why we rely on our network of tipsters to let us know what you are seeing. Without you calling our tipline or texting us then we wouldn’t know what you are seeing. Because as we say, we can’t be everywhere at once.