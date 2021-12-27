Human remains identified, providing answers to Mystery of the Missing Fighter, “not the ending we hoped for,” Branson, Mo. Police

BRANSON, Mo. — Last Wednesday, Dec 22, a man looking for deer antlers came upon human remains in a wooded area near the 3700 block of Fall Creek. Branson Police officers responded to secure the scene.

“Investigators from the Branson Police Department and the Taney County Coroner’s Office conducted a meticulous search of the area, recovering most of the remains and several other personal articles,” state BPD.

Monday, Dec 27, 2021, a forensic odonatologist confirmed the remains are those of David Koenig, the subject of a missing person investigation that began in March 2020.

Examination of the remains conducted by a forensic pathologist determined that there was no trauma and that the death did not appear to be the result of foul play.

The family of Koenig created a Facebook group in 2020 to assist in searching for him. Mystery of the Missing Fighter features more than 14,000 members. Family has temporarily paused the group through the holidays.

According to a media release from Branson Police Dept. Koenig was reported missing, the Branson Police Department has continuously partnered with several area law enforcement agencies in their search for him. This led to multiple searches of properties in Taney and Stone Counties in Missouri, and Boone County, Arkansas.

Two of these searches included excavations of suspicious areas of disturbed earth. Additionally, several volunteer groups including the Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) and cadaver dog groups have organized searches of large areas in the area for Koenig.

“Our department and the amazing group of volunteers never stopped in our efforts to find Mr. Koenig,” said Branson Police Chief Jeff Matthews. “While this is not the ending we hoped for, we offer our sincere condolences to the family and friends of Mr. Koenig,” said Chief Matthews.

The Branson Police Department is grateful for the continued support from the family, volunteers and regional partners, who all teamed to dedicate thousands of hours to search for David Koenig.

Among the agencies who participated in the investigation, were the following:

Branson Police Dept, Taney County Sheriff’s Office, Missouri State Highway Patrol, Stone County Sheriff’s Office, Taney County Coroner’s Office, Hollister Police Dept, Boone County (AR) Sheriff’s Office.

