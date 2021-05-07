Human remains identified in Branson, Police now seeking your help to locate next of kin for woman; Cause of death not yet determined

BRANSON, Mo. — Last month a mushroom hunter came across skeletal human remains which have now been positively identified by the Taney County Coroner and a dental expert.

Discovered April 10, 2021, near State Hwy 248 and Gretna Road in Branson now identified as Deborah Brown, approximately 60 years old. Police are now asking for the public’s help to locate next of kin, friends, or anyone who may have any information about her.

Although she has been identified, the coroner has yet to rule on the cause of death.

TIMELINE DEBORAH BROWN

1958 BORN ILLINOIS

2014 ARRIVE BRANSON

2017 LAST SEEN BRANSON

Any person with information regarding this investigation is encouraged to call the Branson Police Department’s Tip Line at 417-334-1085 or click here to fill out an online Crime Tip submission.

Currently the Branson Police Department have one active missing person investigation, the evidence was not consistent with the facts of that particular missing person investigation. Now identified as Deborah Brown, approximately 60 years of age.

