Human Remains Discovered on Property; Police Conducting a Death Investigation

JOPLIN, Mo. — Tipsters let us know about police activity in the Kelsey Norman Neighborhood late Tuesday afternoon. It’s a familiar neighborhood where a nearby home burned a week ago.

The backyard of this property, 2602 S Vermont, shares a common fence with, 2605 S New Hampshire, last week it burned and Joplin Police have an ongoing burglary and arson investigation.

Police tell us in an unrelated investigation they received information that human remains were on this property. Police obtained a search warrant, and discovered a body.

Capt Nick Jimenez tells us exclusively tonight that this is a death investigation. Little is known at this time.

No one has been taken into custody and no one has been taken to a hospital. No one charged.

8:03 PM the Jasper County coroner arrived and removed what appeared to be a body from inside the house.

Police are still processing the crime scene and possibly will continue through the evening. Capt Jimenez tells us it’s not known if it was foul play.

Police say they are not aware this investigation is related to the arson and burglary investigation on the adjacent property.

