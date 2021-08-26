Human remains discovered, Bella Vista Police release information on missing person case

BELLA VISTA, Ark. — Last evening volunteer members of the Benton County Search and Rescue Team under the direction of Benton County Emergency Management conducted a search for the current missing person case of Barabara Doyle.

Doyle has been missing for two weeks. She was last on seen on security camera footage walking away from a facility where she had been admitted that day. She suffers from dementia.

BARBARA DOYLE, 74

Now Thursday, August 26, Bella Vista Police Dept release information that last evening, Wednesday, Aug. 25, during an organized ground search, human remains were found in the woods off Ark. Hwy. 279, near the Presbyterian Church of Bella Vista.

“The remains appear to be consistent with the description of Barbara Doyle, 74, who has been missing from Bella Vista since Aug. 12,” states Police Chief James Graves.

“No foul play is suspected but the scene remains under investigation and will be processed to preserve all evidence so that nothing is missed in the event more information arises in the future.”

