Houston added to Joplin Regional Airport schedule June 1; Now three hubs to choose including Denver and Chicago

JOPLIN, Mo. — The city of Joplin announce United Express will offer Houston as a destination/third hub for those booking flights to and from Joplin Regional Airport. Service begins June 1, 2021.

Houston joins Chicago and Denver as options for daily travel. They were announced in March.

“This is an exciting time with three great hubs for the Joplin market,” said Steve Stockam, Manager Joplin Regional Airport. “The locations and schedules will benefit our customer. Whether traveling for business or pleasure.”

The new United Express flights will be on board a 50-seat regional jet with daily trips to Chicago O’Hare International Airport (ORD), Denver International Airport (DEN), and George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH).

Individuals wanting to book flights out of Joplin can do so starting April 6, 2021. Below is the schedule*.

Depart Time Arrive Time Joplin 8:00 a.m. Chicago 9:58 a.m. Chicago 9:20 a.m. Joplin 11:14 a.m. Joplin 11:44 a.m. Houston 1:40 p.m. Houston 2:45 p.m. Joplin 4:33 p.m. Joplin 5:10 p.m. Denver 6:20 p.m. Denver 7:40 p.m. Joplin 10:36 p.m.

Stockam states, “We encourage everyone to look to Joplin as the first option in their travel needs.”

*Schedule subject to change. For more information, contact the Joplin Regional Airport at 623-0262, ext. 5. We will update this article with more information from the city of Joplin or Joplin Regional Airport as it becomes available. When booking after April 6, 2021 or viewing schedules go to their website. https://www.flyjoplin.com

