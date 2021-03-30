Houston added to Joplin Regional Airport daily flight schedule, joining Chicago and Denver; Bookings available April 6 for June 1 flights

JOPLIN, Mo. — The city of Joplin announce United Express will offer Houston as a destination/third hub for those booking flights to and from Joplin Regional Airport. Service begins June 1, 2021.

Houston joins Chicago and Denver as options for daily travel. They were announced earlier this month.

“This is an exciting time with three great hubs for the Joplin market,” said Steve Stockam, Manager Joplin Regional Airport. “The locations and schedules will benefit our customer. Whether traveling for business or pleasure.”

April 6, 2021 the flight schedules become available for booking.

AT A GLANCE…

United Express daily flights

50-seat regional jet

Chicago O’Hare International Airport (ORD)

Denver International Airport (DEN)

George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH)

Stockam states, “We encourage everyone to look to Joplin as the first option in their travel needs.”

