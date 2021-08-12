House suffers extensive fire damage on Hazel in Carthage; Red Cross responds to assist displaced family

CARTHAGE, Mo. — Shortly before 5:15 p.m. Emergency 911 services in Carthage were alerted to reports of a house fire in the 1300 block of Hazel Ave near the corner of Griswold, just north of Carthage Water and Electric, the former McCune Brooks Hospital in the middle of town.

As Carthage Fire approached the area and radio reports were ‘heavy smoke’. Carthage Police and Mercy Carthage assisted.

Fire was reported to be under control at 5:40 p.m.

Spire Gas was notified to turn off service to the residence due to the extensive damage. Carthage Water and Electric responded and turned off services to the residence.

Red Cross was contacted to assist the residents. It’s unknown how many were displaced at this current time.











CLICK IMAGES TO ENLARGE, THEN USE FINGERS TO ENLARGE.

Carthage Fire Chief tells us the cause of the fire is under investigation. No firefighters or occupants were injured.

