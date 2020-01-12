House fire west side of Joplin; 830 S McKinely

JOPLIN, Mo. — Shortly before 9:00 PM Saturday night smoke was reportedly showing from the rear of the residence at 830 South McKinley.

Upon closer inspection the residence had a lean-to of additional square footage and entrance onto the back of the residence and that’s where smoke was visible for blocks around even in the darkness.

The lean-to was made of different colored plywood, boards etc. Not your traditional construction materials.

It’s not known if it was for storage or for living quarters.

We will update this story when more information is available from the Joplin Fire Department or our sources.