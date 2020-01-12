Closings
There are currently 45 active closings. Click for more details.

House fire west side of Joplin; 830 S McKinely

Joplin News First

by: Shannon Becker

Posted: / Updated:

JOPLIN, Mo. — Shortly before 9:00 PM Saturday night smoke was reportedly showing from the rear of the residence at 830 South McKinley.

Upon closer inspection the residence had a lean-to of additional square footage and entrance onto the back of the residence and that’s where smoke was visible for blocks around even in the darkness.

The lean-to was made of different colored plywood, boards etc. Not your traditional construction materials.

It’s not known if it was for storage or for living quarters.

We will update this story when more information is available from the Joplin Fire Department or our sources.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Joplin News First

Trending Stories