House fire west of Ritchey, Mo., Granby Fire Dept. with assistance from East Newton, Diamond and Neosho Fire

NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — Just after 9:30 p.m. Newton County Central Dispatch were alerted to reports of a structure fire with smoke and flames visible on Old Ritchey Road, west of Ritchey, Missouri.

DISPATCH TO OLD RITCHEY ROAD HOUSE FIRE 9:32 P.M. 11/06/21 – ACTUAL RADIO AUDIO (EDITED FOR EASE OF LISTENING)

Granby Fire Dept. responded and Newton County Ambulance with assistance from East Newton Fire, Diamond and Neosho Fire Protection District.

No one was in the residence the reporting party relayed.

RESIDENCE LOCATED ON OLD RITCHEY ROAD, WEST OF RITCHEY, MISSOURI.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. There was no update as of the initial printing of this article.

One firefighter was transported by Newton County Ambulance to a Joplin Hospital who was experiencing a medical issue.

