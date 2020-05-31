House fire on Webb City Main Street

Same residence where authorities have been called recently regarding various issues, including a barricaded man last week requiring SWAT

WEBB CITY, Mo. — Emergency dispatch alerted Webb City Fire Department at 5:11 PM of a structure fire, 500 bk N. Main, Webb City. Automatic mutual aid was requested of Oronogo Fire Department and Joplin Fire Department.

Upon arrival Webb City Fire command reported, “single story wood frame structure fully involved, flames pushing out the windows.”

NOTE: This is the same residence where recently officers have been called regarding various issues. Including a week ago a male had barricaded himself inside the residence and police were on the scene for hours. Eventually SWAT was called to intervene.

Red Cross was requested to respond and assist two displaced residents.

Oronogo Fire Department and Joplin Fire were released from the incident at 6:22 PM.

