House fire in Sarcoxie, first report that second floor fully engulfed

SARCOXIE, Mo. — About 1:45 a.m. reports of a structure fire at an abandoned house, 307 Church Street. First reports that the second floor was fully engulfed.

Sarcoxie Fire, Sarcoxie Rural, Sarcoxie Police and Mercy Carthage responded. Carthage Fire were requested as mutual aid.

Church Street Command stated about 10 minutes after arrival it would be a defensive fire only.

2:18 a.m. fire was declared under control. 3:15 a.m. fire was declared out.

We will update this article with more information as it becomes available.

