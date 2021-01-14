House Fire in Rosedale Neighborhood

Joplin Fire first radio report, “Heavy Fire that appears to have breached the roof,” and they were out for attack.

JOPLIN, Mo. — Shortly before 7:15 PM Thursday evening Joplin Emergency Dispatch were alerted to reports of a fire in the Rosedale Neighborhood, 2118 South Alabama.

Joplin Fire Department, Joplin Police and METS ambulance responded.

Joplin Fire first observed report, “Heavy Fire that appears to have breached the roof.”

The second alarm was sounded for additional manpower and apparatus shortly after 7:20 PM.

No one was at home at the time of the fire. No reported injuries.

KSN-16 Jessica Schaer talked with the homeowner who was not at home at the time. They were walking their dogs at nearby Campbell Parkway.

As of the initial printing of this article Joplin Fire Department were still on the scene of the fire at 8:35 PM.

We will update this story right here on our news tab at FSHP with more information as it is released from the Joplin Fire Department.