House fire in Emerson neighborhood sends up thick smoke

JOPLIN, Mo. — Shortly before 8:00 AM Joplin Fire Department were alerted to a report of smoke and flames at a residence near Markwardt (East 13th) and South Iowa Ave. Joplin Police officers on the scene reported it was already fully involved before the fire department arrived.

A second alarm was sounded almost immediately as trucks arrived on the scene of a single story wood-frame residential structure.

One tipster messaged us, “Looks like thick smoke! Near Joplin Flea Market!”

METS ambulance were on stand by in case of injury. Joplin Police officers helped to secure the scene and control traffic around fire hydrants in the area. No one was inside the house. It was determined there were no utilities to the structure. Fire was declared out at 8:54 AM.

Authorities say there were signs of camping which may have lead to the fire.

ONE JOPLIN NEIGHBORHOOD MAP

Residence today was located at Markwardt (13th) and South Iowa in Emerson Neighborhood.