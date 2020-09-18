House fire in East Town Neighborhood

JOPLIN, Mo. (East Town Neighborhood) — Just after 11:30 PM Thursday night Joplin 911 Dispatch began receiving alerts of a structure fire in the 300 block of South Cox Ave.

Joplin Fire Department sounded a second alarm for additional manpower and units. Initial radio reports included: “heavy fire showing from all sides, fully involved, defensive fire, single story residential wood frame structure…”

Joplin Police provided support as hoses were run to hydrants. METS Ambulance and METRO 1 was on standby in case of injury.

The house was declared to be vacant, no current tenant. However utilities were current. The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Joplin Fire Marshal.

No firefighters or civilians were injured. Fire was declared under control at 12:03 AM. A sweep of the residence determined no one was inside.

We will update information as it is released here on the cause of the fire from the Joplin Fire Marshal. CLICK HERE to save our Joplin News First Tab on your phone browser.