House fire in Duquesne

DUQUESNE, Mo. — Shortly after 2:30 PM Duenweg Fire Department were dispatched to a structure fire in Duquesne to reports of a roof on fire at 4222 East 26th Street.

Automatic mutual aid was requested of Joplin Fire Department, Webb City Fire Department and Redings Mill Fire Department.

METS ambulance was on standby to support firefighters as temperatures sat at 91° but with the heat index it felt like 97°.

Everyone was out of the house safely as firefighters arrived they observed smoke and flames on the roofline above the garage on the east side.

Fire was declared under control at 3:05 PM.

More information from Duenweg Fire as it becomes available.