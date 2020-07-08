House fire in Carthage, a total loss

No one was at home during the time of the fire

by: Shannon Becker

CARTHAGE, Mo. — Shortly before 1:30 AM on Tuesday morning Carthage Fire Department, Jasper County Sheriff’s Deputies and Mercy Ambulance were alerted to reports of flames and smoke on the dead end of South Spring Lane in Carthage.

As Carthage Fire Department arrived reports the house was ‘fully involved’. Requests were sent to Oronogo Fire District and Carterville Fire Department for mutual aid and they responded immediately.

No one was at home during the time of the fire. The address we believe is: 1373 South Spring Lane, Carthage.

Carthage Fire Department remained on the scene until nearly 4:00 AM.

More information will be updated here on FSHP as it becomes available from the Carthage Fire Department and their investigation into the cause of the fire.

