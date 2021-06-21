House fire in Carterville brings three neighboring towns to assist; Fire Departments from Webb City, Duenweg and Oronogo respond as mutual aid to Carterville on Elm Street

Joplin News First

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CARTERVILLE, Mo. — Just after 6:15 a.m. 911 Emergency Dispatch were alerted to reports of a structure fire in Carterville in the 300 block of Elm Street. Reported as flames coming frol a garage.

Carterville Fire Department, Jasper County Sheriff’s Deputies, and METS ambulance responded. Automatic mutual aid came from Webb City Fire Department and Duenweg Fire Department. Oronogo Fire was requested to assist.

First arrival on the scene observed, “Charlie-Delta corner fully engulfed.” And they were out for attack.

No occupants were injured as the residence is not occupied. No firefighters were reported to be injured.

Thunderstorms rolling through the area with active lightning made fighting the fire a little more difficult.

We will update with more information as available. As of the initial printing of this article the fire is still active.

  • SUBMITTED IMAGE JUST BEFORE 6:30 AM. FIRE REPORTED AT 6:22 a.m.

FOLLOW OUR SOCIALS, SEE NEWS AS YOU SURF

HOUSE FIRE IN CARTERVILLE — MUTUAL AID FROM THREE DEPARTMENTS — CARTERVILLE, Mo. — Just after 6:15 a.m. Monday reported to 911 as flames from a garage, quickly spread through the roof. Click @joplinnewsfirst then our bio link for the full printed article. JOPLIN HIGH SCHOOL BAND BENEFIT — FIREWORKS FUNDRAISER — PORTION OF ALL SALES AT CRAZY DEBBIES, 3700 bl N. MAIN GOES TO THE KIDS — JOPLIN, Mo. — On sale now (outside Joplin city limits and in cool air conditioned building!) #joplineagles #eaglestrong @joplineaglesofficialpage Click📲 @joplinnewsfirst then our bio link for article on our news tab at #FSHP #fourstateshomepage JOPLIN HIGH SCHOOL BAND BENEFIT — FIREWORKS FUNDRAISER — PORTION OF ALL SALES AT CRAZY DEBBIES, 3700 bl N. MAIN GOES TO THE KIDS — JOPLIN, Mo. — On sale now (outside Joplin city limits and in cool air conditioned building!) #joplineagles #eaglestrong @joplineaglesofficialpage Click📲 @joplinnewsfirst then our bio link for article on our news tab at #FSHP #fourstateshomepage JOPLIN HIGH SCHOOL BAND BENEFIT — FIREWORKS FUNDRAISER — PORTION OF ALL SALES AT CRAZY DEBBIES, 3700 bl N. MAIN GOES TO THE KIDS — JOPLIN, Mo. — On sale now (outside Joplin city limits and in cool air conditioned building!) #joplineagles #eaglestrong @joplineaglesofficialpage Click📲 @joplinnewsfirst then our bio link for article on our news tab at #FSHP #fourstateshomepage LA RUSSELL FEED STORE BURNS >> BIT.ly/34Kkzs4 • State Fire Marshal investigates. #AvillaFire assisted by Sarcoxie, Golden City, Jasper, Carthage & Stotts City. #joplinnewsfirst #KODE12 #KSN16 #shanbecker @kolr10kozl @KNWAFOX24 @ksnf16 Joplin News First BIG3 Stories of the week! 📲 Click @joplinnewsfirst then our bio link for the stories on our news tab. #joplinnewsfirst #joplinnewsfirstbig3 #jlnbig3 @howieontheair @gmfs12 PICKUP ROLLS IN JEFFERSON NEIGHBORHOOD — JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin Police tell us “tired driver” is to blame as truck clipped a parked vehicle and then flipped to its side. Click @joplinnewsfirst then our bio link for the story on FSHP. @rosenbergtowing #joplinnewsfirst #shannbecker @ksnf16 #ksn16 #joplinmo PICKUP ROLLS IN JEFFERSON NEIGHBORHOOD — JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin Police tell us “tired driver” is to blame as truck clipped a parked vehicle and then flipped to its side. Click @joplinnewsfirst then our bio link for the story on FSHP. @rosenbergtowing #joplinnewsfirst #shannbecker @ksnf16 #ksn16 #joplinmo TWO ARRESTED AFTER STOLEN VEHICLE RECOVERED FROM GARAGE — Sheriff David Groves has information. Click @joplinnewsfirst then our bio link for the full printed article.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Weather Drawing Submission

Joplin News First