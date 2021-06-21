House fire in Carterville brings three neighboring towns to assist; Fire Departments from Webb City, Duenweg and Oronogo respond as mutual aid to Carterville on Elm Street

CARTERVILLE, Mo. — Just after 6:15 a.m. 911 Emergency Dispatch were alerted to reports of a structure fire in Carterville in the 300 block of Elm Street. Reported as flames coming frol a garage.

Carterville Fire Department, Jasper County Sheriff’s Deputies, and METS ambulance responded. Automatic mutual aid came from Webb City Fire Department and Duenweg Fire Department. Oronogo Fire was requested to assist.

First arrival on the scene observed, “Charlie-Delta corner fully engulfed.” And they were out for attack.

No occupants were injured as the residence is not occupied. No firefighters were reported to be injured.

Thunderstorms rolling through the area with active lightning made fighting the fire a little more difficult.

We will update with more information as available. As of the initial printing of this article the fire is still active.

SUBMITTED IMAGE JUST BEFORE 6:30 AM. FIRE REPORTED AT 6:22 a.m.







