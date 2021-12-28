House fire in Baxter Springs, Kan. on Garfield Ave, residents exit safely, however pets perish

BAXTER SPRINGS, Kan. — 5:39 p.m. was a call for fire to the 1200 block of Garfield. Baxter Springs Fire responded emergency.

Lt. Karsten Creech of BSFD tell us on arrival they observed “heavy fire on the alpha-bravo corner.” They had two engines respond.

One adult female was home at the time of the fire. She made it out of the residence safely. Firefighters retrieved a dog and two cats from the smoke. Resuscitation was not successful.

Galena Fire and Columbus Fire responded as mutual aid.

The address 1230 Garfield.

No residents were injured. No firefighters were injured.

We will edit this article with more information as it is received from authorities.

