House fire causes extensive damage

1600 block of South Virginia, two sweeps of the residence proved no one was home

JOPLIN, Mo. — Radios came alive at 1:41 AM, “Battalion 1, Ladder 1, Rescue 3, Engine 4, Engine 2, structure fire, 1620 South Virginia Ave, the roof is on fire at this address. Use talk group one.”

Fire was declared under control at 1:16 AM. That’s only 35 minutes from dispatch to fire under control. But 2:00 AM time moved back one hour as Daylight Saving Time ended and Missouri returned to Standard Time.

Fire had breached the roof line on the rear of the structure. Radio traffic noted fire was present in the attic space and contained initially in an upstairs apartment.

Second alarm sounded at 1:50 AM to bring more and varied support.

Neighbors say normal vehicles that are parked at the residence were not present during our time there on the scene. It’s not believed anyone was home at the time of the fire.

Utilities were cut to the residence due to the extent of the fire, making it unlivable until repairs are made to current code.

Joplin Fire Department began their investigation overnight. We will update information here as it becomes available. We always post our stories and updates on our Joplin News First tab at #FSHP.