House fire causes extensive damage; Joplin Police officers help get kids to safety

JOPLIN, Mo. — 12:34 AM Joplin Fire Department were dispatched to a structure fire at 511 South Jackson. Initial reports were flames and smoke with people still inside the structure.

Cpl. Michael Gauss of the Joplin Police Department tells us at the scene, “it was just right place and right time, we were able to help get the kids out,” he tells us.

“One little girl looked at me [he pauses and tilts his head] and I could tell she didn’t wanna come with me. So I already had her brother and I said why don’t you come with your brother.” So then they all got out safely with the help of another officer, Ofc. Arthur Brophy.

It’s thought that the fire possibly began on the front porch area from a cigarette. However the investigation is not close to being complete.

A second alarm for the fire was sounded shortly after the first call. 1:18 AM the Fire was declared under control.