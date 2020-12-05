House fire causes extensive damage in Kelsey Norman Neighborhood Saturday morning

JOPLIN, Mo. — Shortly after 11:30 AM Saturday Joplin Emergency Communications were alerted to reports of a structure fire in the Kelsey Norman area, 1919 East 28th.

Joplin Fire Department, Joplin Police Department and METS ambulance responded.

First arrival Joplin Fire reported, “we have heavy fire and smoke showing from the alpha side, we will be out to extinguish.”

Joplin Police traffic unit requested assistance from MoDOT Emergency Response who halted traffic northbound from 32nd along Connecticut.

All occupants of the residence were outside safely and not injured.

One pet was rescued from the house by Joplin Firefighters. The cat received oxygen at the scene and was then taken to a local veterinary for treatment of smoke inhalation.

Red Cross was contacted to assist three adults who were displaced as a result of the fire.

Joplin Fire Department are investigating the cause of the fire.

We will update information here as it is released from the Joplin Fire Department.