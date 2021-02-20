House Fire Brings Together Multiple Departments

Carl Junction, Mo. — About 3:20 PM Saturday Jasper County Emergency Communications were alerted to reports of a structure fire in Carl Junction, 416 Hickory Place.

Carl Junction Fire Department, Carl Juction Police Department and METS ambulance responded.

Upon arrival Carl Junction Fire observed smoke and flames, established Hickory Command and requested mutual aid. Carl Junction Fire Protection District, Webb City Fire, Joplin Fire and Oronogo Fire responded.

The house was reported to be fully engulfed at one point.

No one was at home at the time of the fire. One dog was inside the residence and was unharmed.

The Red Cross was summoned to assist the family.

The State Fire Marshal was requested to assist in the investigation to the cause of the fire, which is routine.

