House destroyed by fire in Independence, Kan., mutual aid crews from Indy Rural, Cherryvale and Dearing Fire assist

INDEPENDENCE, Kan. — Tuesday morning just after 10:15 a.m. reports of a house fire in the 700 block N Pennsylvania alerted Independence Kansas Fire and EMS.

First arrival firefighters were faced with a fully involved structure fire with houses on either side in immediate danger due to weather conditions.

The fire was determined to be a defensive, “A ground and aerial attack brought the fire under control in about 30 minutes,” IFD states in a release of information.

Firefighters remained on scene, 725 N Pennsylvania Ave, for hours as portions of the structure considered unsafe were torn down.

Mutual aid agencies included: Independence Rural Fire, Dearing Rural Fire, and Cherryvale Fire-EMS assisted.

There we no reports of injuries in the release of information.

