House burns east of Carthage, Mo., what could have been salvaged now burns

The home experienced an initial fire Thursday afternoon.

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Friday morning about 2:45 a.m. reports of a structure fire determined to be 2070 E. Jasco Drive alerted Jasper County Emergency 911. 

Carthage Fire Dept, Jasper County Sheriff’s Deputies and Mercy Ambulance responded. Duenweg Fire and Sarcoxie Fire were requested as tanker support. 

Conditions at 4:13 a.m. are cold, cloudy skies, 4 mph wind and 34°. 

Thursday afternoon about 3:45 p.m. Carthage Fire battled a blaze at the residence. This could possibly be rekindled fire. Utilties were turned off and no one was home. 

The family was displaced by the initial fire and now what could have been salvaged is completely destroyed. 

We will update with more information as it becomes available from authorities. 

