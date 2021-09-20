House arcing in Kelsey Norman Neighborhood, Liberty Utilities cut power

ELECTRIC ARCING ON SIDE OF HOUSE.

JOPLIN, Mo. — About 4:30 p.m. Joplin Emergency Dispatch were alerted to a possible structure at 1702 East 28th in the Kelsey Norman Neighborhood.

Upon arrival Joplin Fire observed the electric was arcing large sparks intermittently.

It was loud, and drew a large crowd of neighbors coming outside to see what was happening. One neighbor wondered if it was a grinder or someone welding, she said she heard it inside her house.

Sources tell Joplin News First the resident was power washing the house.

No reported injuries to residents or first responders.

Joplin Fire Dept used fans to clear the home of smoke. However it was not an active fire. It was an electric issue.

Liberty Utilities arrived and cut electricity to the residence. Other surrounding homes did not lose power.

Joplin Fire Dept. were not available for comment at the printing of this article.

Stay with Joplin News First for Breaking News and more important stories on our news tab at FSHP. Subscribe to our daily newsletter so you don’t miss an article. Click here then check the box next to our name and click subscribe.