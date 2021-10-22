Horse-drawn buggy rear-ended, teen driver helicoptered to hospital; Investigators seeking red GMC who fled crash

CEDAR COUNTY, Mo. — Last Saturday evening a horse-drawn buggy was rear ended by a red GMC 1500 in a hit and run crash, north of Jericho Springs, Missouri.

According to evidence left at the scene the Missouri State Highway Patrol say it was a red: 1994 – 1998 GMC 1500 pickup/Yukon.

EVIDENCE LEFT AT THE SCENE SHOWS THE VEHICLE WAS A GMC 1500 THAT SUFFERED SIGNIFICANT FRONT END DAMAGE. BOTH THE YUKON AND PICKUP USE THAT SAME 1994 – 1998 CLIP. IT COULD BE EITHER OF THE TWO VEHICLES. DO YOU KNOW OF SOMEONE WITH A VEHICLE THAT HAS UNEXPLAINED RECENT DAMAGES?

The crash occurred Oct. 16, 2021 about 8:15 p.m. on MO-97, 7 miles north of Jericho Springs in Cedar County. Both vehicles were traveling south when the driver of the red GMC collided into the rear of the horse-drawn buggy, throwing the 18-year-old female from the buggy. She was later flown to Springfield suffering life-threatening injuries.

“The driver of the red GMC fled the scene of the crash. Evidence at the scene indicate that the vehicle was red and a GMC 1500 and would have sustained substantial front end damage.” — MSHP

If you have information regarding the identity of the driver and or the vehicle, authorities ask you please contact either agency investigating. You may remain anonymous. Missouri State Highway Patrol – Troop D (417) 895-6868; Cedar County Sheriff’s office (417) 276-5133.

