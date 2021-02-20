Homicide Investigation; Newton County Sheriff’s Deputies Overnight Along State Line Road

NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — Just before 4:00 PM Saturday tipsters on State Line Road called our tipline telling us they saw what they believed was a body along the roadside and someone was calling authorities.

We went to the location described and discovered multiple Newton County Sheriff’s Deputies in that area along State Line Road, south of Angus Road surrounded by crime scene tape.

Lieutenant Andy Pike directed us to talk to Sheriff Chris Jennings. The Sheriff told us this is a Homicide Investigation.

Sheriff Jennings said it Detectives had just arrived on the scene so nothing had been processed yet.

He told us that passerby’s had discovered a body beside the road. He was not able to release any information due to next of kin notification not being made at this point.

He could tell us that they would be scheduling an autopsy for Monday or Tuesday.

The Sheriff also reassured us that although this is a Homicide Investigation he feels like this is a targeted incident, so there is no threat to the public.

Additionally as detectives continued working this evening Lieutenant Pike told us the darkness overtook them, so they will be on the scene overnight to maintain the integrity of the crime scene. They will continue in the light of day tomorrow.

If you have any information regarding what might have occurred you are asked to contact the Newton County Sheriff’s Office 417-451-8300.