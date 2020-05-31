Homicide investigation in Newton County near Westview

Adult male body was discovered on private property, about 1/3 mile north of Westview School

NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. (Rural Westview) — Shortly before 2:00 PM Saturday Newton County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to private property regarding a body that was discovered outside. On Finch Drive, about 1/3 mile north of Westview School.

Sheriff Chris Jennings tells us this is currently a homicide investigation.

After authorities gathered evidence on the property, outdoors, where the body was discovered, Detectives waited for a judge to sign a search warrant, so they could expand their evidence search which included a nearby residence.

Authorities are still gathering information, it’s very early in the investigation.

Newton County Coroner Dale Owens arrived and retrieved the body. We are told an autopsy will be scheduled to determine the cause of death.

Authorities are not releasing a name until next of kin is located for the adult male.

In regards to the homicide investigation, no one has been detained or arrested.

Watch for updates here on Four States Home Page and our Joplin News First tab. CLICK HERE to bookmark it now.