Homicide Investigation Continues Near Sarcoxie

• “Person of interest, a white male, may have been on the parking lot of the Kum & Go, 2577 High Street, Sarcoxie, [Wed] 01-13-2021.” — Jasper County Sheriff’s Office

by: Shannon Becker

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a vehicle they say may be related to a murder investigation.

The vehicle is a gray 2015 Subaru Legacy with Missouri license plate:

Mo. VB1Y0E

Anyone who sees the car should contact law enforcement immediately.

The homicide happened during the late afternoon of Wednesday, January 13th.

Investigators are working on identifying a person of interest that is believed to have stolen the victims Subaru. This person of interest, a white male, may have been on the parking lot of the Kum & Go, 2577 High Street, Sarcoxie, during the afternoon of 01-13-2021. If you have any information about a suspicious person during this time frame, please contact law enforcement.

ORIGINAL STORY: On 1-13-2021 at approximately 8:58 p.m., Jasper County Deputies were dispatched to an unknown medical call at 2755 High St. Sarcoxie, Mo. Upon arrival Deputies found a female deceased inside the residence. The female was identified as Becci D. Sanders, 46, of Sarcoxie. Jasper County detectives are currently working this incident as a homicide. An autopsy has been scheduled for 1-15-2021.A gray 2015 Subaru Legacy with Missouri license plate number VB1Y0E was reported to have been stolen from the residence. If anybody has information regarding this contact law enforcement immediately.

