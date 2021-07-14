Homicide investigation at Springfield Neighborhood Market, Arkansas man arrested for murder

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — About 12:30 p.m. Wednesday Springfield Police responded to the Neighborhood Market at 1320 South Glenstone to reports of a shooting.

According to a media release by the Springfield Police Department, “When officers arrived, they found a male in front of the business who had suffered a gunshot wound. The male received medical attention on scene but succumbed to his injuries.”

The victim is identified as a Springfield resident, Tanner Stichka, 33-year-old male.

Robert Weiser, a 45-year-old male of Bentonville, Ark., was arrested and booked for 2nd Degree Murder. The case will be reviewed by the Greene County Prosecutor’s Office to determine if charges will be filed.

Detectives continue to investigate and are asking anyone who has information or witnessed this incident to contact the Springfield Police Department at 417-864-1810.



This marks the thirteenth homicide investigated by SPD in 2021.